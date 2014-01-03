FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Oct FDI inflows drop 36.6 pct - govt
January 3, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

India's Oct FDI inflows drop 36.6 pct - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India declined by 36.6 percent in October to $1.23 billion compared with $1.94 billion a year ago, a government statement said on Friday.

Total FDI inflows in the first seven months for the current fiscal year that ends in March were down 15 percent from a year earlier at $12.6 billion, compared with $14.79 billion during the year-ago period, the statement said.

With a struggling economy, that grew at its slowest pace in a decade last fiscal year due largely to a lack of corporate investment, India desperately needs to attract foreign investments to regain its growth momentum. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

