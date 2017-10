HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Changes to diesel prices in India do not need parliamentary support as they are viewed as an executive decision because oil companies are owned by the government, the country’s finance minister said at a media briefing in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

P. Chidambaram was meeting investors in Hong Kong in a drive to try and boost capital flows into Asia’s third-largest economy. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)