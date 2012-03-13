FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India targets $6 bln from asset sales in 2012/13 -fin min
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 13, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 6 years ago

India targets $6 bln from asset sales in 2012/13 -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - India plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($6 billion) by selling stakes in state-run firms in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.

The government has also set a target of 250 billion rupees from asset sales for the 2013/14 fiscal year, Mukherjee told lawmakers in a written reply.

Mukherjee said the projections are based on the medium-term fiscal policy laid out last year.

$1=49.86 Indian rupees Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.