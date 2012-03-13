India targets $6 bln from asset sales in 2012/13 -fin min

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - India plans to raise 300 billion rupees ($6 billion) by selling stakes in state-run firms in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.

The government has also set a target of 250 billion rupees from asset sales for the 2013/14 fiscal year, Mukherjee told lawmakers in a written reply.

Mukherjee said the projections are based on the medium-term fiscal policy laid out last year.