June 12 (Reuters) - India’s state-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the country’s cash reserve ratio by the Reserve Bank of India at its next monetary policy meeting, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

The comment came from Financial Services secretary D.K. Mittal, who is in-charge of all state-run financial institutions. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)