India finmin says food inflation under control, promises reform
October 14, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

India finmin says food inflation under control, promises reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India has brought inflation under control and is committed to food market reform to achieve low and stable price rises, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday after wholesale inflation dropped a near five-year low.

Wholesale prices rose 2.38 percent on year in September, its slowest pace since October 2009, as food inflation dropped to a near three-year low.

Tuesday’s data came a day after consumer price inflation, which the central bank tracks to set policy lending rates, dropped sharply to 6.46 percent in September, the lowest since the latest data series started in January 2012.

Jaitley said a new monetary policy framework and fiscal consolidation will also help bring down inflationary expectations. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

