Indian economy poised to take off at a much faster pace - finance minister
February 12, 2015

Indian economy poised to take off at a much faster pace - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India’s economy is poised to take off at a much faster pace, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Thursday.

Asia’s third-largest economy grew an annual 7.5 percent year-on-year in the quarter through December, higher than 7.3 percent growth recorded by China in the latest quarter, after its statisticians changed the way they measure it.

New Delhi expects the economy to grow an annual 7.4 percent in the year ending in March faster than a revised 6.9 percent a year earlier.

“We are now poised to take off at a much faster pace,” Jaitley said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

