India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks with the media in New Delhi November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government hopes to stick to the budgeted fiscal deficit target for the fiscal year ending in March 2016 without cutting expenditure or deferring tax refunds, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday.

Jaitley has pledged to narrow the deficit to 3.9 percent of GDP in this fiscal year from 4.0 percent in 2014/15.