India growth likely to pick up pace in rest of fiscal year-minister
October 8, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

India growth likely to pick up pace in rest of fiscal year-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India’s economic growth is likely to accelerate from the current level of 5.5 percent for the remaining quarters of the fiscal year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

India’s quarterly GDP grew 5.5 percent, driven by a rebound in construction and financial services, provisional government data showed in August, just above the 5.3 percent posted in the three months ended in March.

The current fiscal year ends in March 2013. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

