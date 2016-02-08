FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India pegs 2015/16 growth at 7.6 pct; GDP grows 7.3 pct y/y/y in Dec quarter
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-India pegs 2015/16 growth at 7.6 pct; GDP grows 7.3 pct y/y/y in Dec quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

NEW DELHI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Monday forecast annual economic growth to accelerate to 7.6 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2016 after Asia’s third-largest economy grew 7.3 percent in the quarter to end-December.

The latest full-year estimate compares with a revised 7.2 percent growth a year earlier. The GDP growth in the December quarter was in line with the forecast of economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.