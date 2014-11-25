FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India GDP print seen weak, Jaitley to press RBI to cut-sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-India GDP print seen weak, Jaitley to press RBI to cut-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with sources on Jaitley-Rajan meeting)

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - India’s economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, two government sources said, putting pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates.

The sources also said that Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley would argue for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan to lower interest rates when the two meet ahead of an RBI interest rate decision next Tuesday.

“When Rajan meets the finance minister ahead of the policy review, he would be urged to cut the interest rates,” one senior finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“A rate cut is the only hope for industry facing poor domestic and external demand.”

Official GDP data for the second quarter of the current fiscal year ending March is due for release this Friday.

“Economic growth for the second quarter is expected to be around 5 percent, mainly due to a decline in farm and industrial output growth,” the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Tuesday.

“At the most, I can see the second quarter growth hitting 5.2 percent,” he said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.