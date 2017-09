(Repeats to attach text to news alerts)

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India’s economic growth slowed to 7 percent in the three months through June from 7.5 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.4 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)