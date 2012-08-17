FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian panel lowers 2012/13 GDP estimate to 6.7 pct
August 17, 2012

Indian panel lowers 2012/13 GDP estimate to 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India’s economy will grow at 6.7 percent in the current fiscal year, less than an earlier estimate of 7.5-8.0 percent, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Economic Advisory Council forecast on Friday.

In recent years the adivsory panel has been overly optimistic about India’s economic performance, and the revised forecasts are higher than estimates by private economists who now expect growth closer to 5.5 percent for 2012/13.

India’s economy has lost momentum due to global headwinds, sluggish policymaking, high interest rates and worries about a drought in parts of the country that may suppress investment and demand.

