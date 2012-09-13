FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India raises price of heavily subsidised diesel
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
September 13, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

India raises price of heavily subsidised diesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India raised the price of heavily subsidised diesel on Thursday, in a politically risky move to rein in the fiscal deficit and fight the threat of being the first in the BRICS group of emerging economies to be downgraded to junk.

A cabinet committee agreed to raise diesel prices by 12 percent, or 5 rupees per liter, and restricted sales of subsidised LPG cylinders to six per consumer annually, the government said in a statement. It left petrol and kerosene prices unchanged.

The measures are effective from Friday.

