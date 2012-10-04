FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cabinet clears pension, insurance reform for parliament
#Deflation
October 4, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

India cabinet clears pension, insurance reform for parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet approved bills for foreign investment in insurance and pensions on Thursday in the latest move by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to restore confidence in the flagging economy, but the reforms will face a tough fight in parliament.

Under the bills cleared by the cabinet, the cap on foreign money in insurance companies would rise to 49 percent, Sports Minister Ajay Maken told reporters after the cabinet meeting at Singh’s residence. He did not give details of the pension bill. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
