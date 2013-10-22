FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2013 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Rise in Indian banks' bad loans "unacceptable" -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The rise in bad loans at Indian banks is “unacceptable,” the finance minister said, adding he expects their non-performing assets (NPAs) to come down when the pace of economic growth picks up.

Indian state-run banks’ credit growth has been “satisfactory” and is expected to remain so for the rest of the fiscal year, while housing loans have shown a “very healthy” growth, P. Chidambaram told reporters on Tuesday.

A slowing economy has adversely affected the demand for credit and led to a rise in bad loans at Indian banks. Net NPAs to net advances ratio of state-run lenders slipped to 1.8 percent at end-March 2013 from 1.5 percent a year earlier.

Rising bad loans have made banks more wary in lending, impeding the supply of domestic credit. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
