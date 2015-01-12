India's growth slowdown has bottomed- finance ministry adviser

GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India’s growth slowdown has bottomed out and the pace of economic expansion is expected to accelerate, said the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Monday.

Asia’s third-largest economy grew below 5 percent in the past two years - the longest spell of sub-par growth since 1980s. However, it is expected to grow about 5.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March. (Reporting by Aman Shah and Rupam Jain Nair; editing by Malini Menon)