FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India current account deficit below 1 pct of GDP in 2015/16 - Jaitley
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

India current account deficit below 1 pct of GDP in 2015/16 - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - India’s current account deficit will “hopefully” be less than 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The deficit narrowed to 1.6 percent in the October-December quarter from 2 percent a quarter earlier on the back of slumping oil prices. Analysts said it should move into surplus in early 2015 for the first time in eight years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.