India current account deficit below 1 pct of GDP in 2015/16 - Jaitley

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - India’s current account deficit will “hopefully” be less than 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The deficit narrowed to 1.6 percent in the October-December quarter from 2 percent a quarter earlier on the back of slumping oil prices. Analysts said it should move into surplus in early 2015 for the first time in eight years. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)