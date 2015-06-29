FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece crisis may have indirect impact on India: finance secretary
June 29, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Greece crisis may have indirect impact on India: finance secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - The financial crisis in Greece may have an indirect impact on India and the government is in touch with the Indian central bank to deal with the situation, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Monday.

Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent on Monday and bond yields rose as Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week, sparking concerns about foreign selling in emerging markets.

Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

