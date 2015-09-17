FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India aims for 8-10 pct 'non-inflationary' GDP growth -minister
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

India aims for 8-10 pct 'non-inflationary' GDP growth -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming for an 8-10 percent annual economic growth through supply-side measures to increase the capacity of Asia’s third-largest economy rather than risk higher inflation by stimulating demand, the junior finance minister said.

Jayant Sinha, a former McKinsey consultant, said on Thursday that the government had ramped up public investment by 40 percent this year, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to modernise road and railways. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.