India econ affairs secy says aiming to ease external commercial borrowing rules
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
September 23, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

India econ affairs secy says aiming to ease external commercial borrowing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India’s Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the government was in discussions with the Reserve Bank of India to ease some of the rules for external commercial borrowings, adding the central bank would issue a draft paper “soon.”

Das, who took over his current post earlier this month, did not provide specifics on which ECB rules would be eased, during a speech to an investor summit in Delhi.

He added the government was also discussing ways to loosen sectoral caps for foreign direct investment, while saying it was looking for ways to resolve issues facing electricity distribution companies.

Turning to the economy, Das said investment activity was showing signs of revival, although the fluctuating monsoon rains were a concern. He also noted the government cannot resort to fiscal measures to boost consumer demand. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
