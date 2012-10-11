FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India's Sept trade deficit $18.1 bln, widest in 11 mths
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-India's Sept trade deficit $18.1 bln, widest in 11 mths

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details)

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India’s annual exports fell for the fifth consecutive month and imports rose in September, pushing the trade deficit to its widest in 11 months in the latest bleak data from Asia’s third largest economy as it struggles to balance its finances.

Exports contracted to $23.7 billion, 11 percent lower than last year, the government said in a statement, without giving details of which sectors were worst hit. Imports rose for the first time since April, driven by an almost 31 percent jump in crude oil purchases for the energy-hungry economy.

September’s $18.1 billion trade deficit was the biggest since October 2011, a worrying development for the government while it seeks to stave of the threat of a downgrade to India’s sovereign debt rating.

Massive asset purchase programmes unveiled by the central banks in the United States, Europe and Japan are expected to stoke higher global commodity prices, which would inflate India’s import bills.

Heeding warnings by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch that the fiscal and current account deficits could trigger a credit downgrade, the government has recently taken unpopular steps such as hiking diesel prices and allowing foreign supermarkets in the retail sector. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel/Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.