India wants non-inflationary growth of 7-8 pct - Sinha
January 16, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

India wants non-inflationary growth of 7-8 pct - Sinha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government wants to achieve an economic growth rate of between 7 and 8 percent that is non-inflationary, deputy finance minister Jayant Sinha said on Friday.

Sinha was speaking the day after the Reserve Bank of India ordered a surprise interest rate cut. The central bank cautioned that further policy easing would depend on “sustained high quality fiscal consolidation”. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

