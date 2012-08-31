TABLE: India's economy grows at 5.5 pct in April-June qtr

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 5.5 percent in the quarter ending June, against analysts' forecast of 5.3 percent, government data showed on Friday. The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.2 percent during the quarter, while farm output rose 2.9 percent, the data showed. Economic growth was at 5.3 percent in the quarter ending March. Economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy slipped to 6.5 percent in 2011/12 fiscal year ending in March from an annual rate of 8.4 percent in the two previous fiscal years. The following are the GDP figures based on 2004/05 prices in percentage terms: --------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q1 FY13 Q4 FY12 Q1 FY12 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 2.9 1.7 3.7 Mining & quarrying 0.1 4.3 -0.2 Manufacturing 0.2 -0.3 7.3 Electricity, gas and water supply 6.3 4.9 8.0 Construction 10.9 4.8 3.5 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 4.0 7.0 13.8 Financing, insurance, real estate 10.8 10.0 9.4 Community, social & personal service7.9 7.1 3.2 GDP at factor cost 5.5 5.3 8.0 -----------------------------------------------------------