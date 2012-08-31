FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE: India's economy grows at 5.5 pct in April-June qtr
August 31, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE: India's economy grows at 5.5 pct in April-June qtr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's economy grew at a
higher-than-expected 5.5 percent in the quarter ending June,
against analysts' forecast of 5.3 percent, government data
showed on Friday.
    The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.2 percent during
the quarter, while farm output rose 2.9 percent, the data
showed. Economic growth was at 5.3 percent in the
quarter ending March.
    Economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy slipped to
6.5 percent in 2011/12 fiscal year ending in March from an
annual rate of 8.4 percent in the two previous fiscal years.
    The following are the GDP figures based on 2004/05 prices in
percentage terms:
---------------------------------------------------------   
                                           ALL IN PCT  
 Item                              Q1 FY13  Q4 FY12 Q1 FY12  
 Agriculture, forestry & fishing     2.9      1.7      3.7    
 Mining & quarrying                  0.1      4.3     -0.2   
 Manufacturing                       0.2     -0.3      7.3      
 Electricity, gas and water supply   6.3      4.9      8.0   
 Construction                       10.9      4.8      3.5      
 
 Trade, hotels, transport & comm.    4.0      7.0     13.8    
 Financing, insurance, real estate  10.8     10.0      9.4 
 Community, social & personal service7.9      7.1      3.2    
 GDP at factor cost                  5.5      5.3      8.0
-----------------------------------------------------------

