India's 2015/16 budget to assume growth of 8-plus percent-source

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Revisions to India’s economic output data mean that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s upcoming budget should assume that the economy will grow by at least 8 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

A downward revision in nominal gross domestic product in the current fiscal year to March 31 would require spending cuts of around 91 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) to hit Jaitley’s fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP, the source added. ($1 = 61.9900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)