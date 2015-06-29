FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-India says still to draw up plan to deal with any Greek fallout
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 29, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-India says still to draw up plan to deal with any Greek fallout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes)

NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - India is monitoring developments after the breakdown in talks between Greece and its creditors but does not have a firm plan in place to deal with any significant fallout, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Monday.

Worries over Greece sparked a sell-off in emerging markets on Monday. In India, the NSE share index fell as much as 2.2 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit its highest since May 22.

“This a dynamic and evolving situation. There is no firm plan that we can access,” Mehrishi told reporters. “Nobody can predict what the exact situation would be.”

Mehrishi added the government was in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with any situation.

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said last week he expected India’s economy would be able to withstand any impact from the crisis in Greece thanks in part to its foreign exchange reserves, which reached a record high of $355.46 billion as of June 19.

Mehrishi said on Monday the fallout from Greece would not have a direct impact on India but that flows would be a potential concern.

“If yields on euro bonds go up, then it might impact inflows and outflows from India,” he said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam and Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.