FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF official says Indian banks' balance sheet clean-up a priority
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 6:32 AM / a year ago

IMF official says Indian banks' balance sheet clean-up a priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - India must prioritise clean-up of its banks’ balance sheets and tackle corporate debt overhang, said Jose Vinals, Financial Counsellor at the IMF, on Thursday, while also cautioning against the risk of potential capital outflows.

Vinals, who was speaking at an event organised by the Reserve Bank of India, warned of further downward revision to global growth estimates at upcoming spring meetings, calling for policymakers to adopt a more comprehensive plan to strengthen growth prospects.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast India’s economic growth rate should pick up to 7.5 percent in the 2016/17 fiscal year aided by a collapse in oil prices and relatively low exposure to current global financial turbulence. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.