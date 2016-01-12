FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail inflation picks up for 5th month to 5.61 pct in Dec
January 12, 2016

Retail inflation picks up for 5th month to 5.61 pct in Dec

Customers buy vegetables from a stall at a market in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual consumer price inflation edged up for the fifth straight month in December to 5.61 percent on rising food prices, from a year ago period, government data showed on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted retail inflation would accelerate to 5.6 percent in December compared with 5.41 percent in November.

Retail food inflation in December came in at 6.40 percent, higher than 6.07 percent recorded in the previous month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

