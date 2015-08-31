July infrastructure output growth slows to three-month low of 1.1 percent

A worker welds iron rods to build a seawall along a river at the construction site of residential and commercial buildings in Ahmedabad June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual infrastructure output growth slowed to a three-month low of 1.1 percent in July, dragged down by a contraction in steel production and a slowdown in output of coal and refinery products, government data showed on Monday.

The output had grown 3 percent year-on-year in June.

Steel production shrank an annual 2.6 percent last month, compared with a 4.9 percent growth in June.

The infrastructure sector accounts for nearly 38 percent of India’s industrial output.