India needs to aspire to economic growth rates of 8-9 pct - Jaitley

Labourers transport cement bags onto an improvised motorised rickshaw at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Kolkata, India January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian needs to aspire to economic growth rates of 8-9 percent if it is to lift its legion poor out of poverty, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.

“The Indian normal has to be in the 8 or 9 percent category,” Jaitley said in an interview at the Economic Times Global Business Summit. “It is only at that pace that you can get rid of poverty.”

Jaitley declined to be drawn on whether he would revise his fiscal deficit targets in his annual budget next month.