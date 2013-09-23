FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No plans for selective stimulus package, India's Mayaram
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2013 / 5:13 AM / 4 years ago

No plans for selective stimulus package, India's Mayaram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India has no plan to offer a special window to lend funds at lower interest rates to companies in some sectors, senior finance ministry official Arvind Mayaram said on Monday.

“I have not heard of any such plan,” the official said in response to a question about a story in an Indian newspaper.

On Monday, the Economic Times reported that the finance ministry and the central bank were considering a selective stimulus plan that involved a debt-buying programme for eligible companies.

India’s economic growth hit a decade low of 5 percent in 2012/13. Growth was just 4.4 percent in the first quarter of 2013/14. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Shyamantha Asokan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.