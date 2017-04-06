MUMBAI, April 6 India's central bank will focus
on draining excess liquidity from the system in the new fiscal
year, Governor Urjit Patel said after the monetary policy
meeting on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at
6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday
as it continues to guard against a potential flare-up in
inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.
"The objective is to more finely align the money market
rates with the policy rate, bring down volatility and create
conditions for improved transmission of monetary policy across
the whole spectrum of interest rates," Patel said.
