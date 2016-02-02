FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI's Rajan says will ensure plentiful liquidity in Indian banking system
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 2, 2016 / 6:30 AM / in 2 years

RBI's Rajan says will ensure plentiful liquidity in Indian banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan listens to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will use all instruments, including open market operations (OMO) to infuse “plentiful” liquidity into the banking system, Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, after keeping key rates unchanged in its policy review.

Rajan said a perception that the banking system is facing an “enormous liquidity shortage” is not consistent with reality.

“We will look at the emerging liquidity needs and use all instruments to manage those,” Rajan told reporters.

The RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.75 percent, opting to wait for the annual budget statement for clarity on the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.