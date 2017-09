A worker makes gear parts used in drilling machines at a workshop in Kolkata, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual industrial output growth slowed to 2.7 percent in May, compared with a downwardly revised 3.36 percent in April, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 4.1 percent, matching the annual growth initially recorded for April.