A man works at a tyre recycling unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual industrial output INIP=ECI growth quickened to 3.8 percent in June from a downwardly revised 2.5 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 3.5 percent.