TABLE-India's June industrial output slumps 1.8 pct y/y - govt
August 9, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India's June industrial output slumps 1.8 pct y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's industrial production 
contracted 1.8 percent in June, driven down by a slump in
manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. 
   Analysts had expected a rise of 1 percent in June output, a
Reuters poll showed. The output for May was revised to 2.5
percent from 2.4 percent. 
   Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent
of industrial production, shrank an annual 3.2 percent from a
year earlier, the federal statistics office said. 
   In the April-June period, industrial production 
was almost flat, contracting 0.1 percent.  
   In the 2011/12 fiscal year, industrial output grew 2.8
percent, below the 7.8 percent clocked the year before. 
   
     KEY POINTS: 
     ------------------------------------------------------     
                             annual growth in pct*       
                         June 2012    May 2012    May 2011     
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT     -1.8           +2.5      +9.5
    Consumer goods        +3.5        +4.5      +3.1     
    Consumer durables     +9.1          +9.8      +1.6   
    Consumer non-durables -1.0         +0.3      +4.3       
    Capital goods        -27.9         -8.8      +38.7  
    Mining                +0.6         -0.6      -1.4   
    Electricity           +8.8          +5.9      +8.0     
    Manufacturing         -3.2         +2.6      +11.1   
    
    (Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)     
    --------------------------------------------------------- 


 (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi)

