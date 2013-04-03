FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India PM says growth slump "a temporary downturn"
April 3, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

India PM says growth slump "a temporary downturn"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Indian economy is facing a temporary downturn, and average rates of economic growth above 8 percent are possible in the medium term, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told a gathering of the nation’s top businessmen on Wednesday.

India’s economy, hit by the global slowdown and stubbornly high inflation, probably grew around 5 percent in the financial year ended on March 31, the slowest pace in a decade and a far cry from a near double-digit growth seen in the early 2000s.

The government is hopeful of a better performance in the new fiscal year and has pegged the annual economic growth to be as high as 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frnak Jack Daniel)

