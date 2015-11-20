FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBI governor says drop in public and private investments top concerns
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

RBI governor says drop in public and private investments top concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday that public and private investment were the main concerns for India’s economic growth.

Rajan, who was speaking at a busines event in Hong Kong, has said the central bank expects to meet its 6 percent target for retail inflation - which the RBI tracks to set interest rates - for January and will focus on its 5 percent target for March 2017.

The central bank cut the benchmark policy rate by a half percentage point to 6.75 percent in September, after months of pleading by government leaders and industrial groups for more stimulus to stoke growth. (Reporting By Umesh Desai and Saikat Chatterjee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.