India cbank says inter-meeting rate moves always an option

MUMBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank is on “pause” on interest rates until there is more data on the broader economy and prices, but inter-meeting moves remain “on the table”, governor Raghuram Rajan said at a press conference after the bank’s policy review.

India’s central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks ago, likely leaving its next move until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)