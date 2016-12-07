FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
India cenbank says to withdraw temporary cash reserve ratio hike
December 7, 2016 / 9:24 AM / 9 months ago

India cenbank says to withdraw temporary cash reserve ratio hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Wednesday it would withdraw the temporary 100 percent hike in the cash reserve ratio announced late last month that was intended to absorb the extra liquidity created after the country banned higher-value notes.

The withdrawal will start in the fortnight beginning Dec. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The RBI temporarily hiked the CRR to 100 percent as banks were awash with deposits as people turned in their abolished notes, but said the measure was no longer needed after the government agreed to issue special bonds to absorb the liquidity. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

