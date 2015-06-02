RPT-India cbank says growth weaker than headline numbers suggest

(Repeats to remove extraneous text after alerts)

MUMBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - India’s growth rate may be weaker than headline numbers suggest and demand has yet to pick up strongly, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said after the bank’s policy meeting on Tuesday.

Official data last week showed Asia’s third-largest economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the previous quarter, outstripping China’s 7 percent growth in the same quarter and beating a Reuters poll of economists who forecast 7.3 percent.

“Even with the 7.5 percent growth numbers, there is some discussion of how much that includes special factors in the last quarter, including excise taxes and subsidy. And so when you subtract that, the growth in the last quarter doesn’t look as strong as before,” Governor Raghuram Rajan said.

“And so, you could point to those numbers also suggesting growth is weaker than at least the headline numbers suggest.”

Rajan also said weak results from India’s corporates suggested “final demand is yet to pick up strongly”.

For a full story: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)