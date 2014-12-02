India's central bank keeps interest rates unchanged

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday as widely expected, staying focused on containing inflation while adopting a more dovish tone in response to the government’s call for help to revive economic growth.

Forty-one of 45 economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the RBI would keep the repo rate unchanged at its policy review, while four had expected a reduction of 25 basis points. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)