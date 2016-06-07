FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50 pct
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in a year

India cenbank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged at a five-year low of 6.50 percent on Tuesday, while signalling the prospect of another cut later this year if monsoon rains dampen upward pressure on food prices.

All but one of the 44 economists polled by Reuters last week had predicted the Reserve Bank of India would keep rates on hold after easing them by 150 basis points since January 2015, including a 25 bps reduction at its last policy review in early April. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

