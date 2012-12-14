FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India rate cut not seen at next policy meeting - PM's econ advisor
December 14, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

India rate cut not seen at next policy meeting - PM's econ advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian prime minister’s economic advisor C Rangarajan said on Friday he doesn’t expect the central bank to cut interest rates at its next policy meeting on Dec. 18.

Asia’s third largest economy is headed for the weakest full-year growth in a decade, at about 6 percent, far below the near double-digit pace before the global economic downturn.

But despite the slowdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not lowered interest rates since April because inflation has remained near 7 percent, exacerbated by a weak rupee that has added to the cost of fuel imports. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

