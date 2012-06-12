FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-India cbank seen cutting rates on June 18 as growth slumps
#Financials
June 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-India cbank seen cutting rates on June 18 as growth slumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Expectations for a rate cut by India's central bank next Monday have gathered
pace after a slump in the country's economic growth, moderate core inflation and
falling global crude oil prices. 	
    Most economists are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its policy
rate by at least 25 basis points, but not many are pricing in a cut
in the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits that banks keep
with the central bank.	
    The RBI is scheduled to release its mid-quarter policy review at 11 a.m.
(0530 GMT) on June 18. To see stories in the run up to the event, double-click
on codes in  brackets:	
 LATEST STORIES
> India output growth flat, adds to BRIC straggler's gloom     
> Low growth, oil prices give cbank room on rates              
> India could be 1st BRIC to lose investment grade-S&P         
> Rate cut alone seen unlikely to spur cheaper loans           
 
 ANALYSIS
> India's growth: build in an incompetence discount            
> Who will be India's president? This time, it matters         
> Frustrations send some foreign firms packing                 
> Regulation will wreak havoc on shadowy NDFs                  
> In India, some farmers take banks for a ride                 
 
 PREVIEW/BREAKINGVIEWS
> Views turn dovish, India seen cutting rates in June          
> Delhi's game of thrones stifles progress                     
> India needs an adult conversation                            
> India has chance to get a good finance minister              	
 
 EARLIER STORIES
> Indian growth weakest in 9 years as rupee slides             
> Poised for growth rebound in July-Sept: adviser              
> India prepares contingency plan for euro zone meltdown       
> Rates not too high to hurt growth - RBI deputy               
> India to unveil tax bill in next parliament session: fin min 
> Gasoline price increase trimmed after furore                 
> Slowdown in foreign trade compounds economic woes            
> RBI can only take calibrated steps to defend rupee           
> High government borrowing may crowd out private sector       
> Factors leading to India slowdown bottomed out - fin min     
> Austerity measures not enough, say analysts                  
> India allows foreign individuals to buy debt                 
 
 TIMELINES 	
> Changes to cash reserve ratio since 1992                     
> Changes to reverse repo rate since 2001                      
> Changes to repo rate since June 2000                         
> Changes to statutory liquidity ratio for banks since 1949    	
	
 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
