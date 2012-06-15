FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-India seen cutting rates Monday despite high inflation
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-India seen cutting rates Monday despite high inflation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

India's central bank is widely expected to cut rates on Monday for the second
time in two months to help revive sagging economic growth, although headline
inflation remain well above 7 percent and is a cause for worry.	
    Most economists are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its policy
rate by at least 25 basis points, when the central bank releases
the mid-quarter review at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) on June 18.	
    To see stories in the run up to the event, double-click on codes in 
brackets:
 
 LATEST 	
> India likely to cut rates, may ease liquidity                
> Rise in India inflation fails to quell rate cut view         
> India output growth flat, adds to BRIC straggler's gloom     
> Low growth, oil prices give cbank room on rates              
> India could be 1st BRIC to lose investment grade-S&P         
> Rate cut alone seen unlikely to spur cheaper loans           
> Central banks to act as world readies for Greece              
> India's May exports seen down 4.16 pct y/y                   
 
 ANALYSIS
> India's growth: build in an incompetence discount            
> Who will be India's president? This time, it matters         
> Frustrations send some foreign firms packing                 
> Regulation will wreak havoc on shadowy NDFs                  
> In India, some farmers take banks for a ride                 
 
 PREVIEW/BREAKINGVIEWS
> Views turn dovish, India seen cutting rates in June          
> Delhi's game of thrones stifles progress                     
> India needs an adult conversation                            
> India has chance to get a good finance minister              	
 
 EARLIER STORIES
> Indian growth weakest in 9 years as rupee slides             
> Poised for growth rebound in July-Sept: adviser              
> India prepares contingency plan for euro zone meltdown       
> Rates not too high to hurt growth - RBI deputy               
> India to unveil tax bill in next parliament session: fin min 
> Gasoline price increase trimmed after furore                 
> Slowdown in foreign trade compounds economic woes            
> RBI can only take calibrated steps to defend rupee           
> High government borrowing may crowd out private sector       
> Factors leading to India slowdown bottomed out - fin min     
> Austerity measures not enough, say analysts                  
> India allows foreign individuals to buy debt                 
 
 TIMELINES 	
> Changes to cash reserve ratio since 1992                     
> Changes to reverse repo rate since 2001                      
> Changes to repo rate since June 2000                         
> Changes to statutory liquidity ratio for banks since 1949    	
	
 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.