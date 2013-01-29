HIGHLIGHTS-India cbank cuts rates for first time in 9 months

MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - India's central bank lowered its key policy rate as expected for the first time in nine months to support an economy set for its slowest growth in a decade, but signalled there was less room for aggressive cuts in future due to concerns over inflation. Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement: POLICY MEASURES * Cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent. * Reverse repo adjusted to 6.75 percent. * Cash reserve ratio cut 25 basis points to 4.00 percent effective fortnight beginning Feb. 9. * Marginal Standing Facility rate adjusted to 8.75 percent. * Bank rate adjusted to 8.75 percent. POLICY STANCE * Expectations of rangebound inflation in 2013/14 provides space, albeit limited, for policy to give greater emphasis to growth risks. * It is critical that even as the monetary policy stance shifts further towards mitigating growth risks, the objective of containing inflation and anchoring inflation expectations is not de-emphasised. * CRR cut to infuse 180 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) into the banking system. * Financing high current account deficit with volatile capital flows potentially threatens macro-economic, foreign exchange rate stability. FORECASTS * Baseline GDP growth forecast for 2012/13 cut to 5.5 percent from 5.8 percent earlier. * Baseline wholesale price index inflation projection for March 2013 cut to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent. * Cuts M3 projection to 13 percent from 14 percent earlier. * Retains credit growth projection at 16 percent. INFLATION STANCE * Monetary policy will continue to condition, contain inflation perception in 4.0-4.5 percent range. * The moderation in inflation conditions provide the opportunity for monetary policy to act in conjunction with fiscal and other measures to stem the growth risks. * Still high input costs and wages continue to impart upward pressures on prices. * Further moderation in domestic inflation going into 2013/14 is likely to be muted as the correction of under-pricing of administered items is still incomplete and food inflation remains elevated. GROWTH, ECONOMY * More reforms crucial for raising potential growth path in medium term. * Critical now to arrest loss of growth momentum without endangering external stability. * Global growth recovery likely to be anaemic and is also fraught with significant downside risks. * Sluggish external demand continues to inhibit improvement in services. * New investment demand, which should be the key driver of the upturn, continues to be weak. * While the series of policy initiatives by the government has boosted market sentiment, it will take some time to reverse the investment slowdown and reinvigorate growth. * Investment activity has been way below desired levels and consumption demand has started to decelerate. BANKING SECTOR * Banks should be discerning in loan decisions, ensure adequate credit flow to productive sectors. * Risk aversion in banking system due to concerns of asset quality constraining credit flow. * Full text of statement: here * Analyst comments on policy statement: * The India Online special page on the RBI policy review is live here ($1 = 53.7 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)