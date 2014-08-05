FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India cbank keeps repo rate unchanged, cuts SLR for banks
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-India cbank keeps repo rate unchanged, cuts SLR for banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India’s central bank kept its key policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon rains spark a surge in food prices.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks’ minimum bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.

The RBI also cut the ceiling on debt that must be held-to-maturity by half a percentage point to 24 percent.

“With some continuing uncertainty about the path of the monsoon, it would be premature to conclude that future food inflation, and its spill-over to broader inflation, can be discounted,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.00 percent as expected by nearly all 43 economists polled by Reuters ahead of the policy review. The repo rate has been unchanged since January, when the RBI increased it by a quarter percentage point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.