RPT-India cbank says monsoon outcome is 'biggest uncertainty'
June 2, 2015

RPT-India cbank says monsoon outcome is 'biggest uncertainty'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

MUMBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - India’s central bank chief said the biggest uncertainty ahead was the outcome of the annual monsoon, after the rains missed their normal start date, along with subsequent government action.

“Each path of the sequence is fraught with uncertainty. So we need to figure out how this plays out. And, clearly government action is very important,” Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said after the central bank’s policy meeting on Tuesday.

For a full story: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
