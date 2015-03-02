FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P sees India's sovereign rating unchanged in next year
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

S&P sees India's sovereign rating unchanged in next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s does not expect an upgrade to India’s sovereign debt rating in the next year in the absence of substantial, quality reforms, it said on Monday, days after the government’s budget slowed the pace of fiscal consolidation.

India needs to at least strengthen two of its macroeconomic metrics on growth, inflation and fiscal health, said Kim Eng Tan, Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings for Standard & Poor‘s.

“However, again, (a) very big improvement is unlikely to come through in next year or so... We don’t see the rating going up in the next year or so,” Tan said.

S&P currently rates India at “BBB-minus”, its lowest investment grade rating, with a “Stable” outlook.

The ratings agency said the quality of fiscal consolidation was not as good as it could have been on structural front, after Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley pushed back by a year, to 2017/18, a deadline for cutting the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.