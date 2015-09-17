FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India needs low inflation, fiscal rectitude to lower cost of capital - RBI deputy
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
September 17, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

India needs low inflation, fiscal rectitude to lower cost of capital - RBI deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India requires sustained low inflation and a credible programme for fiscal rectitude to lower the cost of capital, Urjit Patel, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said on Thursday, striking a hawkish note after government calls for interest rate cuts to boost the economy.

The central banker also said in a speech to a business conference that he expected India’s current account deficit to be 1.5 percent of gross domestic product in the 2015/16 fiscal year.

New banking licences issued by the RBI were also aimed at lowering the cost of capital, Patel said. His remarks addressed concerns that commercial banks have failed to pass on recent cuts in the RBI’s main policy rate to their borrowers.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.